BSE Odisha To Commence OTET 2026 Registration Tomorrow: Apply By April 9; Exam On May 29

OTET 2026 Registrations: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will commence the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 Application process tomorrow, i.e., March 26, 2026, on the official website. The last date to submit the application form is April 9, up to 11:45 pm.

The OTET Examination will be conducted on May 29, 2026, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Paper 2 in the second shift from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p. Candidates may apply for Paper 1, Paper 2, or both, depending on their eligibility and the level of instruction they intend to provide.

OTET 2026 Registrations: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: 23rd March 2026

Apply Online Starts: 26th March 2026

Last Date to Apply: 9th April 2026 (midnight)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: 9th April 2026 (11:45 PM)

Admit Cards Release Date: 15th May 2026

OTET Exam Date 2026: 29th May 2026

OTET 2026 Registrations: Exam Dates

The OTET 2026 exam will be held in two shifts.

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM’

OTET 2026 Registrations: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps to apply below:

Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage tab, select Examination, then OTET Examination, and finally Online Application for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test OTET-2026, followed by go to Link.

The candidates are directed to a new page. If you've already registered, click the "Login" button; otherwise, click "New Registration" to sign up.

After clicking "New Registration," the OTET-2026 page will appear. Enter your name, password (created by you), mobile number, and email ID, and then click on the submit tab.

Fill out your application forms with your personal information, eligibility requirements, educational qualifications, and address.

To submit the application fee for each category, select the Payment & Declaration tab, then the final submit tab.

OTET 2026 Registrations: Application Fees

SC/ST Category - Rs 400

For Other Category - Rs 600