BSE Odisha OTET 2026 Admit Card Released At bseodisha.nic.in; Exam Rescheduled To June 28

BSE Odisha OTET 2026 Admit Card: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 admit card is now available on the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha's official website, bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets online by checking in with the requisite credentials. To enter the examination center, you must have a valid hall pass.

Direct link to download the admit card

BSE Odisha OTET 2026 Admit Card: Important dates revised schedule

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has revised the schedule for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026. The examination, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, will now take place on June 28, 2026.

OTET 2026 Exam Date: June 28, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Timings:

Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

BSE Odisha OTET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

To download their hall passes, candidates can complete the following:

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link to download the OTET 2026 admission card.

Step 3: Type in the necessary login information.

Step 4: View the admit card on the screen after submitting the information.

Step 5: Print out the hall pass after downloading it for later usage.

Direct link to download the admit card

BSE Odisha OTET 2026 Admit Card: Admit card details

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on it, including their name, roll number, examination date, examination centre, paper applied for, exam timings, photograph and signature.

If any error or discrepancy is found in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction before the examination date.

BSE Odisha OTET 2026 Admit Card: Important instruction

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam center on the day of the exam. Without a valid hall pass, entry will not be allowed. Additionally, candidates are urged to adhere to all instructions on their admit card and to regularly check the official website for any developments pertaining to the exam.