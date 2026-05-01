BSE Odisha Class 10th Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here’s How To Access Results

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially announced the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 date and time. As per the notification, the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) examination results will be declared on May 2, 2026 at 4 PM.

Along with the Class 10 results, the board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Release Time and Availability

Official declaration of results: May 2, 2026 at 4 PM

Online result link activation: Around 6 PM onwards

Mode of result: Online (provisional marksheet)

Students will be able to check their results on the official websites:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

To access the results, candidates must enter their roll number and login credentials on the result portal.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Important Highlights of Odisha Matric Result 2026

Board: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha

Exam: Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) / Class 10

Result date: May 2, 2026

Time of announcement: 4 PM

Online access begins: Around 6 PM

Other results: Madhyama Exam 2026 and State Open School Certificate Exam (1st)

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: How to Check Odisha 10th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha

Step 2: Click on the link “Odisha 10th Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: Download and print the provisional sheet

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Marksheet and Certificate Details

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original certificates later from their respective schools.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Exam Background

The Odisha Class 10 board examinations 2026 were conducted in offline mode between February and March 2026 across various examination centers in the state. The evaluation process was completed smoothly, enabling the board to declare results on schedule.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and regularly check the official websites for updates. The Odisha Matric Result 2026 is an important academic milestone that will help students plan their higher education paths.