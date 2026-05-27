British Council Launches Reading Challenge 2026 For Children Aged Five To 12 In Delhi

The British Council has launched Reading Challenge 2026 in Delhi, a month-long reading programme for children aged five to 12.

The initiative will run from June 1 to June 28 at the British Council Library in New Delhi. This year’s theme, Discover Your Story, encourages children to pick books based on their interests instead of following a fixed reading list.

No fixed book list

Reading Challenge 2026 gives children the freedom to explore different genres, authors and ideas at their own pace. Participants can choose books from fantasy, mystery, adventure, science and illustrated storytelling.

The British Council said the challenge aims to help children build independent reading habits while boosting confidence and creativity.

Registration details for Reading Challenge 2026

Registrations are open till May 28, 2026.

Programme: Reading Challenge 2026

Theme: Discover Your Story

Age groups: Five to eight years and nine to 12 years

Dates: June 1 to June 28, 2026

Orientation session: May 30, 2026

Venue: British Council Library, New Delhi

Participation fee: ₹1,000 for members and ₹1,500 for non-members

Over four weeks, participants will read books and take part in storytelling sessions, creative writing activities, group discussions and interactive workshops.

The sessions will be held at the British Council Library in Delhi and are open to members and non-members.

Children who complete the challenge will receive certificates and medals at the end of the programme.

The British Council said the challenge is designed to make children see books not just as study material, but as gateways to imagination, ideas and self-expression.

For more information, readers can visit the official British Council Reading Challenge 2026 page.