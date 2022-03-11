British Council, Karnataka sign MoU for collaboration in Education

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashwath Narayan said that the extended three years MoU would allow to develop the skills of faculty and students from higher education institutions in the state and to expand partnerships through British Council initiatives such as the UK-India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) and the Going Global Partnerships.

This MoU also enables to develop sustainable partnerships in research and innovation between Centers of Excellence (CoE) in UK and Karnataka in areas of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Ed-tech, Biosciences and Cyber-security, he stated.

Explaining the benefits, Dr Narayan explained that the MoU allows to build initiatives to improve English and employability skills of young people enrolling in industrial training institutions (ITIs), engineering and management courses.

This facilitates student mobility between universities in India and the UK and enhances partnership opportunities between institutes in Karnataka and UK for internationalisation in the curricula, he said.

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council said the MoU would allow developing further initiatives to improve English teaching and enhance employability skills in schools and training institutes, building capacity in higher education and research and promote cooperation on inspiring young people in the state through arts and culture.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:30 PM IST