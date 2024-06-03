Brijesh Mishra Faces Deportation: Lawyers Advise Caution For Students

Brijesh Mishra | File

An Indian student has expressed satisfaction regarding the arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Brijesh Mishra (37), an Indian agent of the Overseas Education Consultant, for his involvement in Canadian immigration fraud. Mishra has been sentenced to three years in prison in Canada after pleading guilty to multiple Canadian immigration offences.

Between 2017 and 2020, Mishra, who worked for Education Migration Services in Jalandhar, signed fake admission papers for hundreds of Indian immigrants travelling to Canada. The majority of the students from various regions of Punjab have claimed that Mishra promised them admission to Canadian universities, but upon their arrival, they were told to accept admission to lesser-known, tier 2-3 institutions.

Despite receiving work permits, the former students were unable to pursue the process of becoming permanent residents (PR) due to the discovery that their admission letters signed by Mishra were fake.

Misrepresentation victim

Chaman Batth completed a diploma in web development and digital marketing from Montreal College of Information and Technology in 2021. Batth became a victim of Mishra’s fraudelent activities. He received an admission letter of Humber College fro Mishra, which was fake. When he realised that he had become a victim of fraud, Batth had suicidal thoughts.

“At first, I was getting suicidal thoughts. Then, we victims connected through social media and, with no other option left, we protested 24/7 in front of the CBSA office from May 2023," Batth told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Batth recounted the impact of Mishra’s actions, stating, “Because of him, our future was in danger. After spending five to six years and all of our parents’ savings in Canada, we received deportation letters for something we never did.”

Expressing his satisfaction on the verdict, Batth said, “I feel better now because the real culprit is behind bars.”

As a victim of misrepresentation, Batth advised aspiring Indian students to conduct thorough research and not blindly follow their immigration consultants.

Legal team for the affected students

Daljit Nirman, a lawyer who assisted affected students, welcomed the verdict. He stated, “The recent verdict in the Brijesh Mishra case is a welcome dose of justice and a stark warning against fraudulent practices targeting vulnerable international students. Mishra’s activities jeopardised many young people’s futures in Canada, causing immense stress and uncertainty. His actions highlight the need for robust protections for international students against such exploitation.”

Nirman also highlighted the importance of vigilance and thoroughness for aspiring international students, noting, “Mishra’s case is a wake-up call. He is likely just one player in a vast industry with many others continuing deceitful practices. It’s crucial for students to be aware and prepared.”

Read Also Indian Student’s Law Degree Invalid In Canada Due To BCI Approval Issue

Daljit Nirman’s (Canadian lawyer) essential tips for prospective students to avoid scams:

Conduct thorough research: Research thoroughly before selecting a course or institution. Verify the legitimacy of the institutions and courses through official Canadian education websites and resources.

Use authorised representatives: Always use licensed Canadian lawyers or immigration consultants You can verify their credentials through the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) or similar regulatory bodies.

Avoid "Too Good to be True" offers: Be sceptical of offers that seem too good to be true. High fees or promises of guaranteed admission without proper verification are red flags.

Verify admission letters: Confirm the authenticity of your admission letters directly with the educational institutions. Do not rely solely on intermediaries.

Seek legal advice: Consult with Canadian immigration lawyers or licensed paralegals for guidance. They can provide accurate information and help navigate the complexities of the immigration process.

Stay informed about scams: Educate yourself about common frauds targeting international students, such as phishing, fake job offers and housing scams. Be cautious about sharing personal information and financial details.

Official resources: Utilise official resources like Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and designated learning institutions to get accurate information and updates.

Read Also MEA Unaware Of Canada Student Deportations, Protests Over Policy Change

Verdict is not enough

Sharing her concern, Manpreet Kaur, a volunteer for the Montreal Youth Student Organisation, which helps Indian and international students on a wide range of issues, stated that Mishra is not the only fraudster exploiting students.

“There are many others like him. The court’s verdict of a three-year sentence is not enough to compensate for the mental harassment and financial loss of the students,” Kaur told the FPJ. Kaur stressed the need for collective action against such corruption, urging the government to be more attentive to prevent future harassment of students.

“We don’t know how the government is going to deal with him. But if something bad is happening to someone, we need to come together, unite and fight against the corrupt system. If they really wanted to, either the Canadian government, the Indian government, or any part of the world, they should be more attentive so that students don’t face this kind of harassment in the future,” Kaur added. Kaur also expressed her frustration, saying, “Three years is not enough because the students have already lost too much time in their profession.”

According to the PTI, while pleading guilty to three charges related to Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act on Wednesday, May 29, Mishra apologised to the court. “I cannot change the past, but I can make sure I do not do it again in the future,” he pleaded.

Mishra was arrested in Surrey, BC, in June 2023. He had entered Canada on a tourist visa, which had expired at the time of his arrest. Crown and defence lawyers jointly recommended a three-year prison sentence, which the judge approved. Mishra was arrested in 2023 and it will count as time served, which means he will serve an additional 19 months.

Gagan Nahal, Mishra’s defence lawyer, was quoted by PTI saying, “He did show genuine remorse. The pleas entered today were a demonstration of his remorse because he had the right to a trial.” Nahal noted that 12 victims came forward during the CBSA’s investigation.

After serving his sentence in Canada, Mishra is expected to be deported to India to face further charges.