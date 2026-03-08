Breaking Bad In Agra: Chemistry Teacher Arrested After Learning Drug-Making On YouTube; Supplied To Rave Parties

Agra: A 36-year-old chemistry teacher was arrested in a joint operation by police teams from Agra and Hyderabad. They were acting on information from the Telangana Narcotics Control Bureau that the teacher was making synthetic drugs and selling them online to rave parties.

As per the Times of India Report, Manoj Kumar, the accused, was arrested on Friday in Agra's Nagla Mattu area. According to police, Kumar learned how to make MDMA, also known as ecstasy, by watching YouTube videos and then used his knowledge of chemistry to create the drug.

He was arrested one week after Virendra Kumar, a math teacher from Jodhpur, was arrested. Virendra allegedly admitted to police during questioning that Manoj in Agra produced the drugs he sold online.

According to a report by The Times of India, DCP West Aditya said Manoj used his knowledge of chemicals along with online tutorials to prepare synthetic drugs. “The lead in this case came after the arrest of Virendra Kumar. During questioning, he revealed that the drugs he sold online were manufactured by Manoj in Agra,” the officer said.

Chemicals And Equipment Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized

Police seized a significant amount of equipment and raw materials used in the production of MDMA during the raid. In the illegal market, the recovered chemicals are thought to be worth more than Rs 1 crore, as per the Times of India report.

According to the police, Manoj, who is differently abled, met Virendra when he relocated to Jodhpur approximately a year ago to work as a coach. Investigators claim that Virendra persuaded him to enter the drug trade in order to make quick money. Reports say that the chemistry teacher started making the fake drug about six months ago and rented a store in Agra to keep the raw materials. He later gave the drugs to Virendra, who sold them online to people who went to parties and raves.

The accused have been charged with separate FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in both Agra and Hyderabad. The Times of India report says that the investigation started when Telangana officials saw a rise in the online sale of synthetic drugs in the state. This eventually led investigators to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.