BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration Postponed For 32,388 Teacher Posts; To Begin September 25 At bpsc.bih.nic.in |

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to delay the registration schedule for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 2026. As per the latest notification released by the commission, the online registration process for the recruitment of 32,388 school teachers would start from September 25, 2026.

विज्ञापन संख्या-15/2026 के अंतर्गत चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार में विद्यालय अध्यापक के 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।



आवेदन प्रक्रिया 25.09.2026 से प्रारंभ होगी। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/8YIKm0Blyg — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) September 22, 2026

The recruitment process is being held as per Advertisement No. 15/2026 for the fourth round of School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). This advertisement supersedes the previous Advertisement No. 14/2026, dated August 18, 2026.

Indian citizens who are eligible can apply for School Teacher vacancies in the Education Department, Bihar.

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Important Dates

According to the BPSC notice, the revised schedule is as follows:

Online application starts: September 25, 2026

Payment starts: September 25, 2026

Last date for payment: October 25, 2026

Last date to submit online application: October 26, 2026

Candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement and application instructions on the official BPSC website before beginning the registration process.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Application Fee: ₹100

Payment Mode: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI

Payment Deadline: October 25, 2026

Candidates should pay the application fee within the revised deadline prescribed by the commission.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

The following is the procedure that candidates must adopt to apply:

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates should open the link for TRE-4.0 / Advertisement No. 15/2026.

Step 3: Candidates should complete the registration process by filling in the necessary information.

Step 4: Candidates should login and fill in the application form online.

Step 5: Candidates should fill in the necessary educational, personal, and other information.

Step 6: Candidates should upload the necessary documents and certificates in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Candidates should pay the application fee by using the available online payment options.

Step 8: Candidates should check the filled-in information carefully before submitting the form.

Step 9: Candidates should submit the form and keep a printout/copy of the submitted form.

Check official notification before applying

BPSC has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed advertisement and instructions available on its website before starting the application process.

The commission has invited applications for 32,388 vacant School Teacher posts under the Education Department, Bihar. Candidates should rely on the latest notification for eligibility requirements, post-wise details and other recruitment conditions.