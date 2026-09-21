BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration For 32,388 Teacher Posts Begins Today At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 | Website: https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in/

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will commence the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination, which is known as TRE-4.0, with recruitment of 32,388 posts of school teachers in the Education Department, Bihar.

Interested candidates from India will be allowed to apply on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

However, the window for applications will be kept open till September; however, the payment of fee needs to be made before finalising the application.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration fees

The fees charged to apply for the exam are Rs.100/- only. Payment can be made in online mode using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPi.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application process

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website - www.bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TRE-4.0 / Advertisement No. 14/2026

Step 3: Register yourself using all the necessary details.

Step 4: Login and fill up the application form online.

Step 5: Provide your educational and personal information as well as any other details as required.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and certificates as needed in the specified format

Step 7: Pay the necessary exam/application fees before September 29.

Step 8: Check the filled up application form before submission.

Step 9: Take a print out of the submitted application and payment acknowledgment.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Selection process

There will be 150 questions in the selection test, carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of the test will be two hours and 30 minutes. For all categories of vacancies, the Main Test will be of objective type & Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The duration of the test will be two hours and the total marks of the test will be 150 marks. One mark will be awarded for each question. In case of giving a wrong answer in the Main Test (Objective), negative marking will be applicable.

Candidates may visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission for details.