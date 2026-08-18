BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Bihar PSC Invites Applications For 32,388 School Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Apply From September 1

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination, TRE-4.0, with recruitment planned for 32,388 school teacher posts under the Education Department, Bihar.

विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026 के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु योग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।



ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान की प्रक्रिया 01 सितंबर 2026 से शुरू होगी। शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/he42Gf3CQu — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 18, 2026

The commission has issued the recruitment notice under Advertisement No. 14/2026 and will open the online application process on September 1, 2026. Eligible Indian candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The application window will remain open through September, but candidates will have to complete the fee payment before submitting the final application. The last date for payment is September 29, while the online application window will close on September 30.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Important recruitment dates

Candidates preparing to apply for the fourth phase of Bihar teacher recruitment should keep the following dates in mind:

Payment begins: September 1, 2026

Online application begins: September 1, 2026

Last date for fee payment: September 29, 2026

Last date to submit online application: September 30, 2026

The BPSC has advised candidates to read the detailed recruitment advertisement and application instructions available on its website before starting the registration process.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Eligibility requirements

The recruitment is open to eligible Indian candidates. However, the exact educational qualifications, age requirements, subject-wise eligibility and other conditions will be governed by the detailed advertisement issued by the commission.

Candidates should therefore check the detailed notification for the post and category they intend to apply for before submitting the form.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Application process

Once the application window opens, candidates will need to complete the online application process on the BPSC website. Broadly, the process will involve:

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the link for TRE-4.0 / Advertisement No. 14/2026.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using the required details.

Step 4: Log in and fill in the online application form.

Step 5: Enter educational, personal and other required information carefully.

Step 6: Upload the documents and certificates, wherever required, in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the applicable examination/application fee before September 29.

Step 8: Review the completed application form before final submission.

Step 9: Download and retain a copy of the submitted application and payment receipt for future reference.

The commission has specifically asked applicants to carefully go through the detailed advertisement before beginning the application process. The detailed notification will contain the post-wise eligibility requirements and other conditions that candidates need to meet.

Candidates can check the latest recruitment notice and application-related updates on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission.