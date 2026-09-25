BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here

The online application procedure for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 has begun, as of today, September 25, according to the Bihar Public Service Commission. The goal of the recruiting campaign is to fill 32,388 teaching positions at the elementary, middle, secondary, and senior secondary levels in government schools throughout Bihar.Candidates that meet the requirements can apply online via the BPSC recruiting portal. The TRE 4.0 announcement was made public on August 18, however the September 1 start date of the application process was rescheduled.
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Important Dates
Notification released: August 18, 2026
Application begins: September 25, 2026
Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2026
Last date to apply: October 26, 2026
Exam date: To be notified
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Vacancy Details
Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5): 3,847 posts
Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8): 8,563 posts
Secondary Teacher (Classes 9–10): 3,877 posts
Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11–12): 16,101 posts
Total: 32,388 posts
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5):
Age: 18 to 37 years
Qualification: Class 12 with D.Ed., JBT or B.El.Ed.
Must have CTET/BTET Paper-I
Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8):
Age: 18 to 37 years
Qualification: Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.
Must have CTET/BTET Paper-II
Secondary Teacher (Classes 9–10):
Age: 21 to 37 years
Qualification: Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.
Must have STET Paper-I
Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11–12):
Age: 21 to 37 years
Qualification: Postgraduate degree with B.Ed.
Must have STET Paper-II
Age cutoff: January 1, 2026
Age relaxation: Applicable as per government rules.
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Application Fee
Application fee: ₹100
Applicable to: General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and PwD candidates
Payment mode: Online payment gateway
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official BPSC recruitment portal.
Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.
Step 3: Enter your personal and educational details.
Step 4: Upload the required documents, including:
Educational certificates
Category certificate, if applicable
STET certificate, where applicable
Recent live photograph
Signature
Step 5: Pay the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit the completed application form.
Step 7: Download and keep a printed copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process
Written examination
Document verification
Medical examination
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.