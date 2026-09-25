BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here |

The online application procedure for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 has begun, as of today, September 25, according to the Bihar Public Service Commission. The goal of the recruiting campaign is to fill 32,388 teaching positions at the elementary, middle, secondary, and senior secondary levels in government schools throughout Bihar.Candidates that meet the requirements can apply online via the BPSC recruiting portal. The TRE 4.0 announcement was made public on August 18, however the September 1 start date of the application process was rescheduled.

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Important Dates

Notification released: August 18, 2026

Application begins: September 25, 2026

Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2026

Last date to apply: October 26, 2026

Exam date: To be notified

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Vacancy Details

Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5): 3,847 posts

Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8): 8,563 posts

Secondary Teacher (Classes 9–10): 3,877 posts

Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11–12): 16,101 posts

Total: 32,388 posts

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5):

Age: 18 to 37 years

Qualification: Class 12 with D.Ed., JBT or B.El.Ed.

Must have CTET/BTET Paper-I

Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8):

Age: 18 to 37 years

Qualification: Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.

Must have CTET/BTET Paper-II

Secondary Teacher (Classes 9–10):

Age: 21 to 37 years

Qualification: Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.

Must have STET Paper-I

Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11–12):

Age: 21 to 37 years

Qualification: Postgraduate degree with B.Ed.

Must have STET Paper-II

Age cutoff: January 1, 2026

Age relaxation: Applicable as per government rules.

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Application Fee

Application fee: ₹100

Applicable to: General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and PwD candidates

Payment mode: Online payment gateway

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC recruitment portal.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Step 3: Enter your personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, including:

Educational certificates

Category certificate, if applicable

STET certificate, where applicable

Recent live photograph

Signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit the completed application form.

Step 7: Download and keep a printed copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process

Written examination

Document verification

Medical examination

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.