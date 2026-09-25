 BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here
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HomeEducationBPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here

BPSC has started the TRE 4.0 recruitment application process today, September 25, for 32,388 teacher posts in Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply online, with the last date set for October 26, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, September 25, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin Today For 32,388 Teacher Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details Here |

The online application procedure for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 has begun, as of today, September 25, according to the Bihar Public Service Commission. The goal of the recruiting campaign is to fill 32,388 teaching positions at the elementary, middle, secondary, and senior secondary levels in government schools throughout Bihar.Candidates that meet the requirements can apply online via the BPSC recruiting portal. The TRE 4.0 announcement was made public on August 18, however the September 1 start date of the application process was rescheduled.

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Important Dates

  • Notification released: August 18, 2026

  • Application begins: September 25, 2026

  • Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2026

  • Last date to apply: October 26, 2026

  • Exam date: To be notified

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Vacancy Details

  • Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5): 3,847 posts

  • Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8): 8,563 posts

  • Secondary Teacher (Classes 9–10): 3,877 posts

  • Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11–12): 16,101 posts

  • Total: 32,388 posts

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5):

  • Age: 18 to 37 years

  • Qualification: Class 12 with D.Ed., JBT or B.El.Ed.

  • Must have CTET/BTET Paper-I

Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8):

  • Age: 18 to 37 years

  • Qualification: Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.

  • Must have CTET/BTET Paper-II

Secondary Teacher (Classes 9–10):

  • Age: 21 to 37 years

  • Qualification: Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.

  • Must have STET Paper-I

Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11–12):

  • Age: 21 to 37 years

  • Qualification: Postgraduate degree with B.Ed.

  • Must have STET Paper-II

Age cutoff: January 1, 2026

Age relaxation: Applicable as per government rules.

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Application Fee

  • Application fee: ₹100

  • Applicable to: General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and PwD candidates

  • Payment mode: Online payment gateway

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC recruitment portal.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Step 3: Enter your personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, including:

  • Educational certificates

  • Category certificate, if applicable

  • STET certificate, where applicable

  • Recent live photograph

  • Signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit the completed application form.

Step 7: Download and keep a printed copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process

  • Written examination

  • Document verification

  • Medical examination

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

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