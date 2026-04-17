BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification To Be Released By April 19; Registration From April 25

BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) plans to release the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 notification on April 19, 2026. The recruitment drive is expected to fill a total of 46,882 teaching positions throughout the state. Candidate registration is expected to begin on April 25, with the written examination tentatively scheduled for September 22–September 27, 2026.

The announcement comes after months of protests in Bihar by teachers demanding clarity on vacancy numbers and recruitment timelines. The agitation grew throughout 2025, with candidates repeatedly urging authorities to speed up the TRE 4.0 process.

BPSC had earlier declared TRE 3.0 results for Classes 9 and 10 on December 17, 2024. The results covered multiple subjects including languages, science, mathematics, social science, and arts-related disciplines.

Issue began in September 2025.

According to the Times of India, the issue began in September 2025, when Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar stated in a press briefing that the notification would be issued within five days.

He also stated that most districts' vacancy data had already been collected and forwarded to the recruitment process. However, delays in the official release caused growing uncertainty among aspirants.

Earlier projections suggested that TRE 4.0 could take place in December 2025, with results expected in January 2026. At the time, the estimated vacancies ranged from 26,000 to 27,000, which is significantly lower than the current figure.

Protests over vacancies and recruitment delay

In October 2025, hundreds of aspirants staged demonstrations in Patna demanding immediate release of the TRE 4.0 notification. The protests escalated further after student leader Dileep Kumar was arrested in Darbhanga ahead of a planned protest in the state capital, triggering strong reactions on social media as per the Times of India Report.

Aspirants have also raised concerns over discrepancies in reported vacancy numbers. While the state education department had earlier indicated over 1.20 lakh total teaching posts, the BPSC later cited a much lower figure of around 26,000 in initial discussions. Concerns regarding previous recruitment cycles, including alleged irregularities in TRE 3.0, also added to the unrest.

Candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website on a regular basis once the detailed TRE 4.0 notification PDF is released. The upcoming recruitment cycle is expected to provide a significant opportunity for thousands of teaching candidates throughout Bihar.