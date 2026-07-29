BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026: Bihar Announces 32,388 Teacher Vacancies, Notification Awaited

The Bihar government has initiated the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4 process by sending a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the appointment of 32,388 teachers across primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools.

Announcing the development on X, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described it as "another historic gift for the youth of Bihar". He said the recruitment drive is a significant step towards fulfilling the government's commitment to quality education, employment generation and building a developed Bihar.

खुशखबरी!



बिहार के युवाओं के लिए एक और ऐतिहासिक सौगात।



TRE-4 के अंतर्गत 32,388 शिक्षकों के पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा अधियाचना बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग (BPSC) को भेज दी गई है। गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा, युवाओं को रोजगार और विकसित बिहार के संकल्प को साकार करने की दिशा में… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 29, 2026

In his post, Choudhary said, "Good news! Another historic gift for the youth of Bihar. The Education Department has sent the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the appointment of 32,388 teachers under TRE-4. This is an important step towards realising the commitment to quality education, employment for the youth, and a developed Bihar."

The official tweet also shares the category-wise breakup of vacancies under the recruitment drive:

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts

Total posts: 32, 388

The highest number of vacancies has been announced for Classes 11 and 12, with 16,101 posts, accounting for nearly half of the total vacancies. The move is expected to strengthen higher secondary education by addressing the demand for subject-specific teachers.

Reaffirming the government's focus on employment and education, Choudhary added, "Our government remains continuously committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth and taking Bihar's education system to new heights."

The requisition sent to BPSC marks the first formal step in the recruitment process. The commission is expected to release the official TRE-4 notification soon, detailing the eligibility criteria, application process, registration dates, examination schedule and reservation policy.

Once the notification is released, eligible candidates will be able to apply through the official BPSC website. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the portal for the latest updates regarding the BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026. in 250 characters and 35-0 characetrs and give me keywords