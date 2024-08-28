BPSC TRE 3 2024 Answer Key OUT, Objection Window To Open On September 2

Representational image

The answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam Phase 3 (TRE 3) was released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on August 28. The BPSC TRE 3 answer key 2024 has been released for the exam that was administered on July 20 to teachers in grades 1 through 5. The dates of the BPSC TRE 3 were July 19–22.

The goal of the BPSC TRE 3 recruiting campaign is to fill 87,774 different teaching positions in Bihar's government schools.

By going to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, candidates who took the competitive test can acquire the BPSC TRE 3 solution key 2024.



Applicants can object to the BPSC TRE 3 answer key 2024 online if they are not happy with it. Candidates may file an objection against the BPSC TR 3 answer key starting on September 2, according to the official announcement. On September 5, the BPSC TRE 3 answer key objection window will close.

How to raise objection?

Candidates who want to file an objection against the BPSC answer key 2024 must log in with their credentials, such as their user ID and password.

-Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website of the BPSC.

-To access your account, use your login credentials.

-You can access the BPSC TRE 3 answer key on the site or dashboard.

-Select the particular question or questions to which you wish to object, then select the 'Raise objection' or comparable option.

-Provide your explanation for disputing the response, along with any necessary supporting documentation or references.

-If there is a cost involved in voicing a complaint, pay the entire amount due.

-Review your objection or objections, then send in your challenge.

-Save a copy of the acknowledgement or confirmation for your records.