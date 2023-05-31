BPSC Teacher recruitment 2023: Over 1.70 lakh vacancies notified | Representative Pic

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official announcement for the recruitment of School Teachers in Bihar's primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The announcement can be seen on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. From June 15 to July 12, eligible applicants can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 1,70,461 positions for School Teachers in Classes 1 to 5, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12 under the Education Department of the Government of Bihar.

Here’s BPSC Teacher notification 2023.

Vacancy details

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years for Primary schools and 21-37 years for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Selection process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.