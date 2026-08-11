BPSC Results 2026: District Statistics Officer, Assistant Director Interview Results Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC DSO/AD Results 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of candidates shortlisted for the interview round of the District Statistics Officer/Assistant Director Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2026. The Commission has also published the provisional list of candidates called for document verification for the Assistant Section Officer (Main) Competitive Examination.

दिनांक 29.01.2026 एवं 31.01.2026 को आयोजित जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी / सहायक निदेशक मुख्य (लिखित) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा (वि.सं. 38/2025) के आधार पर साक्षात्कार हेतु सफल उम्मीदवारों का परीक्षाफल तथा दिनांक 27.02.2026 को आयोजित सहायक प्रशाखा पदाधिकारी (मुख्य) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा… pic.twitter.com/qwVL7jYnvU — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 10, 2026

Candidates who appeared for the respective examinations can check the result and related notices on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Direct link to check the District Statistics Officer result pdf

Direct Link to check the Assistant Section Officer result pdf

BPSC Results 2026: Important Dates

District Statistics Officer/Assistant Director Main Written Exam: January 29 and January 31, 2026

Assistant Section Officer Main Exam: February 27, 2026

District Statistics Officer/Assistant Director result: Released

Assistant Section Officer document verification list: Released

Official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, locate the section displaying recent result/notices.

Step 3: Click on the link that opens the District Statistics Officer/Assistant Director Main (Written) Competitive Examination, Advt. No. 38/2025 result.

Step 4: A PDF file containing the list of selected candidates will open on the screen.

Step 5: Use the “Ctrl+F” button and search for your roll number/name in the PDF file.

Step 6: Download the result in PDF format and save a copy for future purposes.

For those who are appearing for the Assistant Section Officer Main examination, the above-mentioned method can also be used to download the Provisional Document Verification List issued through Advertisement No. 37/2025.

Direct link to check the District Statistics Officer result pdf

Direct Link to check the Assistant Section Officer result pdf

What's next?

The shortlisted candidates for the interview for the post of District Statistics Officer/Assistant Director need to visit the official website of BPSC for further information on the interview schedule, location, reporting time, and other instructions.

For the shortlisted candidates for document verification of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), the next thing to do is to go through the document verification as per the schedule and instructions provided by the Commission. Candidates need to make sure that they have all the necessary certificates as instructed in the official notice.

It is highly recommended by the Commission that candidates visit the official website of BPSC for further information on the interview/document verification schedule, as the case may be.