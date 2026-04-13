BPSC Issues Warning Against AEDO Exam Fraud Ahead Of Exam Tomorrow; Check More Details Here

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an important notice warning candidates about fraudulent claims circulating on social media about the upcoming Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) exam.

According to the Commission, certain anti-social elements are spreading false information, particularly on platforms such as Telegram, claiming to have obtained the AEDO question papers prior to the exam. The exam is scheduled to take place from April 14 to April 21, 2026.

Fake Claims and Financial Fraud

BPSC warns of scammers requesting ₹10,000 via UPI payments and sharing QR codes in exchange for "leaked" AEDO question papers. The Commission has categorically declared such claims fraudulent, baseless, and misleading. The notice makes it clear that these activities are intended to exploit candidates financially and cause unnecessary anxiety ahead of the exam. It said that, “In this regard, it is clarified that all such claims are completely baseless, misleading, and fall under the category of fraud”.

BPSC Assures Transparency

Reassuring candidates, the Commission emphasized that all its examinations are conducted through a strictly confidential, transparent, and fair process. It stated that there is no possibility of question paper leaks and urged candidates not to fall prey to such scams.

Advisory for Candidates

BPSC has issued the following key advisories:

Do not trust any messages claiming access to exam papers.

Avoid engaging with fake Telegram channels or profiles.

Do not make any financial transactions in exchange for exam-related materials.

Rely only on official BPSC sources, including its website and verified social media handles.

Official Stand

The Commission reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and warned that such fraudulent activities are serious offenses aimed at misleading aspirants. It said that all, ”candidates are hereby cautioned to stay away from such fake messages, allurements, and illegal activities, and under no circumstances should any financial transactions be made. The Commission has consistently advised staying alert and cautious against such fraud and cheating. This is clearly an attempt to mislead candidates for personal gain and financial exploitation."

Candidates are strongly advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, ensuring they do not become victims of such scams during this crucial examination period.

Candidates should only rely on the official BPSC website and social media handles (@OfficialBPSC, @BPSCOffice