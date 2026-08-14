BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in: 72nd CCE On October 25; Check TRE 4.0, Judicial Services And Prosecution Officer Dates

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its examination calendar for 2026, listing tentative schedules for several recruitment examinations across different departments. The calendar was issued through a notice dated August 14, 2026, and includes major examinations such as the 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 33rd Bihar Judicial Services, Prosecution Officer, and Auditor recruitment.

The calendar also provides updates on examinations already in various stages of the recruitment process, along with tentative dates for prelims, written examinations, interviews, and final results wherever available.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check some of the key upcoming examination dates below:

70th CCE: Recruitment process already underway; final result has been published.

71st CCE: Mains and subsequent stages scheduled during 2026.

Auditor, Panchayati Raj Department: Prelims held on July 5, 2026; result scheduled for August 2026.

Research Officer, Revenue Department: Prelims held on July 15, 2026; result scheduled for August 2026.

Prosecution Officer: Prelims held on July 15, 2026; result scheduled for September 2026.

72nd CCE: Preliminary examination scheduled for October 25, 2026.

Project Manager, Industry Department: Preliminary examination scheduled for October 4, 2026.

Assistant Conservator of Forests: Examination scheduled for November 25 to November 30, 2026.

Assistant State Forensic Officer: Interview/result stage indicated for January 6, 2027.

33rd Bihar Judicial Services: Preliminary examination was held on May 30, 2026.

The commission has clarified that TBD (To Be Decided) has been used in the calendar wherever the schedule has not yet been finalised.

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026 Exam Date

One of the major announcements in the calendar is the schedule for the 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination.

Vacancies: 1,189

Preliminary examination: October 25, 2026

The 72nd CCE will be conducted through the usual multi-stage recruitment process, involving the preliminary examination, mains and interview.

The commission has not yet provided final dates for all subsequent stages of the 72nd CCE. Candidates should therefore wait for separate notifications regarding the mains examination and interview schedule.

BPSC 33rd Bihar Judicial Services

The calendar also lists the recruitment process for the 33rd Bihar Judicial Services Examination.

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Vacancies: 173

Preliminary examination: May 30, 2026

The calendar provides the latest status of the recruitment process, while further dates will be announced by the commission as the process progresses.

BPSC Prosecution Officer Recruitment

The commission has also included the Prosecution Officer recruitment in its 2026 examination calendar.

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Vacancies: 300

Preliminary examination: July 15, 2026

Preliminary result: September 2026

Candidates shortlisted through the preliminary stage will subsequently be required to appear for the next stages of the selection process as prescribed by BPSC.

BPSC Auditor And Research Officer Exams

The calendar includes the latest schedule for two other recruitment examinations:

Auditor, Panchayati Raj Department

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Vacancies: 102

Preliminary examination: July 5, 2026

Preliminary result: August 2026

Research Officer, Revenue Department

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Vacancies: 3

Preliminary examination: July 15, 2026

Preliminary result: August 2026

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date

The BPSC calendar also mentions Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, which is listed under the two-phase examination category involving preliminary and mains stages.

BPSC TRE 4.0 vacancies: 32,388

Preliminary examination: To be decided

Mains examination: To be decided

The commission has not yet announced a specific examination date for TRE 4.0 in the latest calendar. Candidates will have to wait for a separate notification for the detailed schedule.

Other BPSC Exams Listed In Calendar

The examination calendar covers a wide range of recruitment processes. Some of the other examinations and recruitments listed include:

Assistant Education Development Officer: 935 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer: 41 vacancies

Assistant Conservator of Forests: 12 vacancies

Stenographer in BPSC: 15 vacancies

District Sports Officer/Assistant Director, Sports: 33 vacancies

Mineral Development Officer: 15 vacancies

Vice Principal and equivalent in ITI: 50 vacancies

Motor Vehicle Inspector: 28 vacancies

Assistant Environmental Scientist: 17 vacancies

Special Teacher: 7,279 vacancies

Assistant Town Planner: 36 vacancies

Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer: 1,990 vacancies

Assistant Revenue and Accounts Officer: 285 vacancies

Assistant Urban Welfare and Registration Officer: 285 vacancies

The calendar also includes several recruitments for Assistant Professor, Professor, Associate Professor, engineering and other specialist posts.

The BPSC has made it clear that the dates mentioned in the examination calendar are tentative. Candidates should not treat the calendar as a final examination notice unless the commission subsequently confirms the dates through an official notification.

Candidates preparing for the 72nd CCE, TRE 4.0, Judicial Services and other BPSC examinations should regularly check the commission's official website for application notices, admit cards, revised schedules and other updates.