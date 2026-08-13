BPSC Document Verification 2026: Absent Candidates Get Final Chance On August 20 For Sports Department Posts

BPSC Document Verification 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has given candidates who missed the document verification process for Sports Department posts one final opportunity to complete the verification. The Commission has scheduled the final document verification for August 20, 2026.

बिहार खेल सेवा संवर्ग (विज्ञापन संख्या-90/2025) के अंतर्गत विभिन्न पदों हेतु आयोजित लिखित प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में दस्तावेज सत्यापन में अनुपस्थित अभ्यर्थियों को अंतिम अवसर दिया गया है।



ऐसे अभ्यर्थी 20 अगस्त 2026 को आयोग कार्यालय में उपस्थित होकर अपना दस्तावेज सत्यापन कराना… pic.twitter.com/IbPiHxlIF5 — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 13, 2026

The notice has been issued for recruitment under Advertisement No. 90/2025 for various posts under the Bihar Sports Service Cadre. Candidates who remained absent during the earlier verification schedule have been asked to appear at the BPSC office on the specified date.

BPSC Document Verification 2026: Key Details

Candidates who are required to appear for the final opportunity should take note of the following details:

Document verification date: August 20, 2026

Venue: Bihar Public Service Commission office, Patna

Who can appear: Candidates who were absent during the earlier document verification

The recruitment covers posts including District Sports Officer, Assistant Director (Sports), Assistant Director (Youth), and Lecturer at S.H. & Sha. Shiksha College.

Earlier document verification held in June

BPSC had conducted document verification for candidates who appeared in the written competitive examination, comprising objective and subjective papers, from June 18 to June 20, 2026.

Candidates who could not attend the verification during this period have now been given a final chance to complete the process.

The Commission has made it clear that eligible absent candidates must report on August 20 and complete their document verification.

What candidates need to do

Candidates appearing for the final document verification should follow these instructions:

Report at the BPSC office on August 20, 2026.

Complete the document verification process within the prescribed schedule.

Follow all the instructions and requirements mentioned in the document verification programme.

Carry the required documents and certificates as specified by the Commission.

Candidates should check the document verification programme issued on June 5, 2026, for detailed instructions.

BPSC has advised candidates to ensure that they comply with all the requirements at their own level before appearing for verification.

Candidates can check the official notice and the detailed document verification programme on the Bihar Public Service Commission website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.