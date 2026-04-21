BPSC Dismisses Circulating TRE 4.0 Notification As Fake And Misleading

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a clarification on its social media handle X stating that a notification circulating online regarding the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 is “misleading and unverified.”

It further stated that "The Bihar Public Service Commission has not released any official notification regarding the application dates for the TRE-4.0 examination."

The clarification comes after a purported notice under Advertisement No. XX/2026, claimed that the application process for BPSC TRE 4.0 would be accepted from 25/04/2026 to 28/05/2026. However, BPSC has denied issuing any such notification.

The commission has urged aspirants to rely only on its official website and verified social media handles for authentic updates. It further stated, "All candidates are advised not to pay attention to such fake information. For any updates related to the examination, rely only on the Commission’s official website ( bpsc.bih.nic.in ) and its official social media handles."

Earlier, it was stated that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) intends to release the notification for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 on April 19, 2026.

However, the official commission has yet to release the notification date. To stay up to date, candidates should visit the official website regularly.