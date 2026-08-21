BPSC Cancels Typing, Computer Tests For Lower Division Clerk Recruitment 2026 Held In January Due To Technical Reasons

Bihar: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the typing and computer tests conducted for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment 2026 due to technical reasons. The commission has also cancelled the document verification that was scheduled to be held on February 25, 2026.

विज्ञापन संख्या- 43/2025 के अन्तर्गत बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग कार्यालय, पटना में निम्नवर्गीय लिपिक के पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु दिनांक 17.01.2026 एवं 18.01.2026 को आयोजित टंकण एवं कम्प्यूटर जाँच परीक्षा को तकनीकी कारण से रद्द किया जाता है। साथ ही दिनांक-25.02.2026 को सम्पन्न दस्तावेज… pic.twitter.com/s2mc3KSpcW — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 21, 2026

The typing and computer tests were conducted on January 17 and January 18, 2026, for recruitment to Lower Division Clerk posts under Advertisement No. 43/2025.

The commission announced the cancellation through an official notice issued by the Controller of Examinations, BPSC, Patna.

BPSC LDC Typing, Computer test cancelled

According to the commission, the tests held on January 17 and 18 have been cancelled because of technical issues.

The official notice states that the document verification scheduled for February 25, 2026, has also been cancelled.

The BPSC has not announced fresh dates for the typing and computer tests yet. Candidates will be informed separately once the commission finalises the new schedule.

“The typing and computer tests conducted on January 17, 2026, and January 18, 2026... are cancelled due to technical reasons,” the commission said in its notice.

Fresh BPSC LDC test dates to be announced

Candidates who appeared for the cancelled tests will have to wait for further instructions from the commission.

BPSC has clarified that information regarding the next typing and computer test will be issued later. Candidates are therefore advised to keep checking the commission's official communication for updates regarding the revised schedule.

The cancellation also means that candidates should not report for the previously scheduled document verification.

The commission has not indicated whether candidates will need to register again for the typing and computer tests. Until further instructions are issued, candidates should retain their existing application and examination-related documents.

The revised dates and any instructions regarding the cancelled tests will be communicated by BPSC separately. Candidates are advised to rely on the commission's official notices for the next stage of the recruitment process.