BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Result Delayed Due To Court Stay, Commission Issues Clarification

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that the results of the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Competitive Examination 2025 have been delayed due to a court-imposed stay.

विज्ञापन संख्या 29-30-31/2025 के अंतर्गत सहायक अभियंता (असैनिक/यांत्रिक/विद्युत) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के परीक्षाफल के संबंध में सूचित किया जाता है कि माननीय न्यायालय में दायर CWJC No. 3972/2026 में दिनांक 23.03.2026 के आदेश के आलोक में पूर्व अधिसूचना पर स्थगन लागू है।



इस कारण… pic.twitter.com/FQtHZ46Vog — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) July 23, 2026

The commission said the publication of the results is currently on hold following an order passed by the Patna High Court in connection with CWJC No. 3972/2026. The clarification was issued amid concerns and speculation among candidates waiting for the results.

Court order prevents result publication

According to the BPSC, the case relates to the Assistant Engineer recruitment process under Advertisement Nos. 29-30-31/2025. The commission said that an order dated March 23, 2026, directed that the notification issued through Memo No. 2079 (S) dated March 9, 2026, would remain stayed until further orders.

The commission has said it has not received any updated court order lifting the stay. As a result, the process of publishing the Assistant Engineer examination results remains blocked.

"Due to this, the publication of the results is currently suspended," the commission said in its clarification.

The BPSC also stressed that it is committed to declaring examination results as soon as possible. It said that, under normal circumstances, results are published on time after the final examination, provided there are no legal or procedural hurdles.

Candidates asked to ignore rumours

The commission said the results will be published at the earliest once the statutory and judicial process is completed and the legal impediment is removed.

The clarification was issued by the Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. The commission has also advised candidates to rely only on official updates for information regarding the Assistant Engineer recruitment examination and its results.