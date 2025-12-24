BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check PDF Here

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025: The results of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025 have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On December 23, 2025, the results were made public on bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official BPSC website.

Under Advertisement Number 37/2025, the preliminary examination was carried out on September 10, 2025. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 41 Assistant Section Officer positions in the state government of Bihar.

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can view the BPSC ASO results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the Bihar Public Service Commission's official website.

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section of the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click the "Assistant Section Officer Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025 Result" link.

Step 4: The PDF result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: To locate your roll number in the PDF, use the search function (Ctrl + F).

Step 6: Save the result PDF for later use after downloading it.

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned in result pdf

Roll numbers of shortlisted/qualified candidates

Category-wise cut-off marks

Name of the examination

Result declaration status (qualified / shortlisted)

Instructions for the next stage of the selection process (if applicable)

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025: Selection process

The preliminary examination is the first stage of the recruitment process for Assistant Section Officers.

It serves as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the next round.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the mains examination.

The final stage of the selection process is document verification.

BPSC ASO Prelims Result 2025: What's next?

Those who passed the preliminary exam are now qualified to take the BPSC ASO mains exam. A separate notification about the mains exam schedule, application procedure, and comprehensive curriculum will be issued by the commission. After the notification is sent, candidates must submit the mains application form within the allotted period. Performance in the mains exam and later verification phases will determine the final selection.