BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Timings & Prohibited Items

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Assistant Section Officer (ASO) main examination will be conducted on February 27, 2026, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:45 PM. Candidates can download the BPSC ASO Mains Admit Card from the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The Examination Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna, has also stated in a notification that the candidates should always verify information on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: Exam Dates

BPSC ASO Main Exam Date: February 27, 2026

First Shift Timing: 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Second Shift Timing: 2:30 PM to 4:45 PM

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: Exam Day Instructions

The Commission has released a notification regarding the exam day instructions for the BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026 on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Applicants must arrive at the examination location two hours prior to the start of the exam, which is 8:00 AM.

The entry will be permitted only one hour prior to the exam time.

Candidates leave the exam room or premises only after the exam is completed

Rumors that are misleading or sensational should not be believed by candidates.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: Important Documents To Carry

The following are the documents the candidates have to carry during the BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026.

BPSC ASO Main Admit Card 2026 (Mandatory)

Original Photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Passport)

Two passport-sized photographs.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: Prohibited Items

Carrying the following items is strictly prohibited inside the exam premises:

Calculators

Mobile phones

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi gadgets

Electronic pens

Pagers

Smartwatches, etc.

Carrying a marker/white fluid/blade/eraser into the exam room is also not allowed.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: Penalties for Misconduct

Candidates found guilty of misconduct or possessing electronic items will be:

Debarred for 5 years from all Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations (including this exam).

Debarred for 3 years for spreading misleading/sensational rumors related to the exam.

Strict action will be taken under the Bihar Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.