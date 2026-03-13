BPSC ASO Main Exam 2025 Objection Window Opens Tomorrow At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Here’s How To Raise Objections

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission will open the objection window for the BPSC ASO Main Exam tomorrow on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections by adding the username and password.

Candidates are also required to pay an objection fee of Rs 250 per question to submit the objection. The last date to upload your objections along with the authentic evidence and source is March 20, 2026. No objections received after the prescribed date or through any other medium will be considered.

The commission will review all submitted challenges based on the evaluations of subject experts, and any necessary corrections will be made before the final answer key is released.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2025 - Important Date

Objection Window Date - March 14, 2026, to March 20, 2026

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2025 - How To Raise Objections

Candidates can raise objections by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Add the login credentials, such as username and password.

Step 3: Select the question you want to challenge

Step 4: Upload Valid Proof against your objections

Step 5: Pay the objection fee and submit the form

विज्ञापन सं० 37/2025 के अंतर्गत सहायक प्रशाखा पदाधिकारी मुख्य (वस्तुनिष्ठ) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के सामान्य ज्ञान एवं सामान्य हिंदी के औपबंधिक उत्तर आयोग की वेबसाइट पर 13.03.2026 को जारी कर दिए गए हैं।



अभ्यर्थी यदि किसी प्रश्न के उत्तर पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराना चाहते हैं, तो 14.03.2026… pic.twitter.com/9nHv0DtOGJ — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) March 13, 2026

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2025 - How To Download Answer Key

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to the Important Announcement Section

Step 3: Click on the link for Assistant Section Officer Main Exam 2025 Answer Key

Step 4: Download the PDF and match it with the exam paper set