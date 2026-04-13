BPSC AEDO Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check Dates, Shifts And Key Guidelines

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission will be conducting the BPSC AEDO Exam 2026 tomorrow. The exam is scheduled for April 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2026.

The BPSC AEDO Admit Cards have also been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website. Candidates can access the admit card by entering their registered email/Mobile/Username and Password. The commission has also stated that admit cards will not be mailed and can only be accessed online.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Controller of Examinations for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), in a podcast released on social media, has talked about the types of questions that will be asked in General Studies. He replied, saying that "GK is defined, but there's nothing specific about General Studies. Questions can be asked from history, geography, science, economics, politics, etc., all of which an educated person should know." Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that the General Aptitude questions would be divided into two sections: reasoning and mental ability. The exam will consist of two parts.

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Exam Dates

Phase 1: April 14, 2026 & April 15, 2026

Phase 2: April 17, 2026 & April 18, 2026

Phase 3: April 20, 2026 & April 21, 2026

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Exam Dates

The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day.

First Sitting: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Subject: General Language / General Aptitude (Scheduled Day)

Second Sitting: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Subject: General Studies

Candidates must carefully check their assigned shift timing and report accordingly.

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: General Exam Day Guidelines

Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the exam time.

Late arrival may lead to denial of entry.

Stay calm and reach the center well-prepared and stress-free.

Follow all instructions given by the invigilator

Maintain discipline inside the exam hall

Do not engage in cheating or unfair practices

Strictly follow the reporting time mentioned on the admit card

Entry gates may close before the exam begins

Following these guidelines properly will help you avoid disqualification and perform smoothly on exam day.

परीक्षा नियंत्रक से जानें, AEDO परीक्षा का पैटर्न क्या है और कैसे करें प्रभावी तैयारी? पूरी जानकारी इस खास पॉडकास्ट में।



AEDO Exam | BPSC AEDO | BPSC Podcast | Exam Guidance | BPSC Preparation | AEDO Strategy | Exam Instructions | Bihar Education Department | Bihar Education… pic.twitter.com/5i5Jkdcxtx — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) April 11, 2026

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Documents to Carry

Admit Card (clear printed copy is mandatory)

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card / Voter ID / Driving License)

Passport-size photograph (if required)

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Dress Code

Wear simple and comfortable clothes

Avoid metal accessories like chains, watches, etc.

Prefer sandals or slippers instead of shoes

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Prohibited Items

Mobile phones

Smartwatches

Bluetooth devices

Calculators

Notes or books

Any kind of electronic gadgets

परीक्षा नियंत्रक बता रहे हैं, OMR शीट का मूल्यांकन कैसे किया जाता है? पूरी प्रक्रिया को समझिए विस्तार से।



AEDO Exam | BPSC AEDO | BPSC Podcast | Exam Guidance | BPSC Preparation | AEDO Strategy | Exam Instructions | Bihar Education Department | Bihar Education#BPSC #BPSCExam… pic.twitter.com/KLPETVhM4J — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) April 12, 2026

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: OMR Sheet Instructions

Use a blue or black pen to fill in the answers.

Do not mark multiple answers for the same question.

Fill out the answer circle completely and accurately.

Select only one option for each question.

Do not use a half circle or tick mark.

Avoid cutting or overwriting the OMR sheet.

Fill in the roll number, booklet number, and other details precisely.

Before answering the question, make sure to read it carefully.

Finally, check the OMR sheet once.

All candidates must watch the video below before the exam, so that they can participate in the exam confidently with a better strategy.

AEDO परीक्षा से पूर्व BPSC के परीक्षा नियंत्रक के साथ विशेष पॉडकास्ट, जिसमें परीक्षा से जुड़ी आवश्यक जानकारियाँ, दिशा-निर्देश एवं महत्वपूर्ण बिंदुओं पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई है।



सभी अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा से पहले इस वीडियो को अवश्य देखें, ताकि बेहतर रणनीति के साथ आत्मविश्वासपूर्वक… pic.twitter.com/BRFT8TOO1O — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) April 10, 2026

Candidates should keep checking the official website for more details.