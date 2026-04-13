BPSC AEDO Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check Dates, Shifts And Key Guidelines

BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission will be conducting the BPSC AEDO Exam 2026 tomorrow. The exam is scheduled for April 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2026.
The BPSC AEDO Admit Cards have also been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website. Candidates can access the admit card by entering their registered email/Mobile/Username and Password. The commission has also stated that admit cards will not be mailed and can only be accessed online.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, Controller of Examinations for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), in a podcast released on social media, has talked about the types of questions that will be asked in General Studies. He replied, saying that "GK is defined, but there's nothing specific about General Studies. Questions can be asked from history, geography, science, economics, politics, etc., all of which an educated person should know." Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that the General Aptitude questions would be divided into two sections: reasoning and mental ability. The exam will consist of two parts.
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Exam Dates
Phase 1: April 14, 2026 & April 15, 2026
Phase 2: April 17, 2026 & April 18, 2026
Phase 3: April 20, 2026 & April 21, 2026
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Exam Dates
The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day.
First Sitting: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
Subject: General Language / General Aptitude (Scheduled Day)
Second Sitting: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Subject: General Studies
Candidates must carefully check their assigned shift timing and report accordingly.
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: General Exam Day Guidelines
Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the exam time.
Late arrival may lead to denial of entry.
Stay calm and reach the center well-prepared and stress-free.
Follow all instructions given by the invigilator
Maintain discipline inside the exam hall
Do not engage in cheating or unfair practices
Strictly follow the reporting time mentioned on the admit card
Entry gates may close before the exam begins
Following these guidelines properly will help you avoid disqualification and perform smoothly on exam day.
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Documents to Carry
Admit Card (clear printed copy is mandatory)
Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card / Voter ID / Driving License)
Passport-size photograph (if required)
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Dress Code
Wear simple and comfortable clothes
Avoid metal accessories like chains, watches, etc.
Prefer sandals or slippers instead of shoes
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: Prohibited Items
Mobile phones
Smartwatches
Bluetooth devices
Calculators
Notes or books
Any kind of electronic gadgets
BPSC AEDO Exam 2026: OMR Sheet Instructions
Use a blue or black pen to fill in the answers.
Do not mark multiple answers for the same question.
Fill out the answer circle completely and accurately.
Select only one option for each question.
Do not use a half circle or tick mark.
Avoid cutting or overwriting the OMR sheet.
Fill in the roll number, booklet number, and other details precisely.
Before answering the question, make sure to read it carefully.
Finally, check the OMR sheet once.
All candidates must watch the video below before the exam, so that they can participate in the exam confidently with a better strategy.
Candidates should keep checking the official website for more details.