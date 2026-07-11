BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date 2026 Announced At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Preliminary Test To Be Held On July 26

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BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has set the date for the 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026. According to the official schedule, the preliminary examination will take place on July 26, 2026, in a single shift at various examination centres throughout Bihar.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can expect their admit cards to be available soon on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Direct Link To Check Notice

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Exam Timings

Candidates are advised to report to their allotted examination centres well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards.

Exam Name: BPSC 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026

Exam Date: July 26, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Duration: 2 hours

Exam Timing: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Mode of Examination: Offline (Objective-type)

Exam Centres: Various districts across Bihar

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,189 vacancies across various state government posts. The online application process was conducted from May 7 to May 31, 2026.

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Selection Process

The BPSC 72nd recruitment will be conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview/Personality Test

Only candidates qualifying for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will be an objective-type test based on General Studies.

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 2 hours

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Negative Marking: One-third (1/3) mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.

The preliminary examination serves as a screening test, and candidates securing the required qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the mains examination.

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Mains Examination

Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary stage will appear for the descriptive mains examination, which includes:

General Hindi

General Studies Paper I

General Studies Paper II

Essay (for Combined Competitive Examination)

Optional subject(s), wherever applicable

The General Hindi paper carries 100 marks, while the remaining papers are generally of 300 marks each. Most papers will have a duration of three hours, except for optional subjects as specified in the official scheme.

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Interview Round

Candidates qualifying for the mains examination will be called for the Interview/Personality Test, which carries 120 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the main examination and interview, as per the Commission's recruitment rules.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official BPSC website for updates regarding the release of admit cards, examination guidelines, and other important announcements related to the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026.