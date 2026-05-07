BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Registration Begins For 1,186 Bihar Government Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Last Date To Apply Is May 31

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission has started the online application process for the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026 from today, May 7. Candidates looking to apply for Bihar’s civil services and allied posts can now submit their forms through the commission’s official website, BPSC Official Website.

According to the official notification, the commission has advertised 1,186 vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government. These include posts under the combined competitive examination as well as a few allied services.

Direct link to check the official notification

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Important dates

Online application begins: May 7, 2026

Last date to apply: May 31, 2026

Tentative prelims exam month: July 2026

The commission has advised candidates not to wait until the final days, as the application process includes document uploads, fee payment and completion of profile details.

Officials have also clarified that candidates must carefully read the detailed advertisement before filling out the form, especially those applying under reserved categories or for posts requiring specific educational qualifications.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Vacancy details

Total vacancies announced: 1,186 posts across various departments of the Bihar government.

Major posts included under the recruitment:

Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector

Deputy Superintendent of Police

Bihar Finance Service / Commercial Tax-related posts

Junior Election Officer

Child Development Project Officer

Financial Administrative Officer

Sub-Divisional Protection Officer

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university to apply for the 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

Minimum age: As on August 1, 2026, the minimum age varies by post and is 20 years, 21 years or 22 years, depending on the service/cadre applied for.

Maximum age limit:

- 37 years - Unreserved (Male)

- 40 years - Unreserved (Female), Backward Class (BC), Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

- 42 years - Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Reservation benefit: Reservation is available only for permanent residents of Bihar. Candidates from outside Bihar can apply, but they will be treated under the unreserved category.

Special post qualifications: Some notified posts such as Child Development Project Officer, Financial Administrative Officer and Sub-Divisional Protection Officer require subject-specific degrees or additional eligibility conditions. Candidates must check the detailed notification before selecting these posts.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Fees

Application fee: Rs 100 for each examination applied for.

Biometric fee: An additional Rs 200 for candidates not using Aadhaar as identity proof.

Multiple posts: Separate fee must be paid for each post or examination applied for.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit BPSC Online Portal

Step 2: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if applying for the first time

Step 3: Log in using registered email ID or mobile number

Step 4: Open the 72nd Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 application link

Step 5: Fill in personal, academic and reservation details carefully

Step 6: Upload required documents, photograph and signatures

Step 7: Pay the examination fee

Step 8: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Exam Pattern

Mode of exam: Offline (OMR-based)

Type of questions: Objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Number of papers: One paper (General Studies)

Total marks: 150 marks

Duration: 2 hours

Negative marking: One-third mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer

Purpose: Preliminary exam is qualifying in nature and used for shortlisting candidates for the Main examination.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Selection process

Preliminary Examination: Screening test for shortlisting candidates for the Main exam.

Main Examination: Written examination for candidates who qualify in prelims.

Interview / Personality Test: Candidates clearing the mains will be called for the final stage.

Final selection: Based on marks obtained in the Main examination and interview.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Important advice for applicants

BPSC has made it clear that candidates must keep all relevant certificates ready before applying. This includes educational documents, domicile certificate, caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, EWS certificate and disability certificate, wherever applicable.

The commission has also warned that incorrect information in the application form can lead to cancellation of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process.