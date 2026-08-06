BPSC 72nd CCE 2026: Commission Clarifies Viral Exam Calendar Is Fake; Official Schedule To Be Released Friday

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a clarification over an exam calendar being circulated on social media in its name, calling the information fake, misleading and untrue. The Commission has advised candidates not to rely on the viral notice for dates related to the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination or other examinations proposed for 2026.

आवश्यक सूचना



सोशल मीडिया पर बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग के नाम से प्रसारित एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारम्भिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा एवं वर्ष 2026 में प्रस्तावित परीक्षाओं से संबंधित तथाकथित "आवश्यक सूचना" पूर्णतः फर्जी, भ्रामक एवं असत्य है।



अभ्यर्थियों से अनुरोध है कि केवल आयोग की… pic.twitter.com/U1tROtKxZu — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 6, 2026

The clarification comes as candidates await the official examination calendar for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination and other BPSC recruitment exams scheduled to be conducted next year.

According to the Commission, a meeting will be held on Friday in the presence of the Chairman, Secretary, Controller of Examinations and other members. The meeting will discuss the conduct of various examinations, tentative examination dates and the preparation of the examination calendar.

The Commission said the official calendar will be published on its website after the meeting.

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026: What the commission said

In its latest communication, BPSC made it clear that the notice currently circulating across social media platforms was not issued by the Commission.

The fake notice reportedly contains information concerning the Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination and examinations proposed for 2026. BPSC has asked candidates and the general public not to believe or circulate such unverified information.

The Commission said candidates should consider only information published through its official website and official social media handles as authentic.

Major BPSC exams may be held after Chhath

While the final dates have not yet been announced, BPSC indicated that most major examinations are being considered for a period after the Chhath festival.

The Commission also said some smaller examinations may be conducted in October. However, these should not be treated as confirmed examination dates until they are included in the official calendar.

The final schedule will be decided during the Commission's meeting after considering the conduct of various examinations and their tentative dates.

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026 Calendar to be released friday

Candidates can expect the official examination calendar on Friday, according to the Commission's latest communication.

The calendar is expected to provide details regarding the tentative schedule of the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination along with other competitive examinations proposed for 2026.

BPSC advises candidates to ignore unverified information

The Commission has also appealed to candidates to remain focused on their preparation instead of relying on unverified exam-date claims circulating online.

Candidates are reminded that its official website and authorised social media platforms remain the only reliable sources for notifications, examination schedules and other recruitment-related information.