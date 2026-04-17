BPSC 71st Mains E-Admit Card 2026 Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Exams Begin April 25

BPSC 71st Mains E-Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the BPSC 71st Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2026 on April 17. Applicants sitting for the main examination may download their hall ticket from the official site, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Hall ticket is an essential requirement for the candidates' entry into the examination hall. In no case will admit cards be sent to candidates through the post. For accessing it, candidates will have to log in to the site with the use of their username and password.

The recruitment process would fill up 1,298 vacancies for various posts.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to download the e-admit card

BPSC 71st Mains E-Admit Card 2026: Exam Date & Timings

Following is the schedule for the conduct of Integrated 71th Joint Main (Written) Competitive Examination that will take place in this month at various dates:

• 25th April, 2026

- First shift: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

- Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

• 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th April, 2026

- Single shift: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

BPSC 71st Mains E-Admit Card 2026: Steps to download e-admit card

Follow these instructions to download your admit card:

Step 1: Go to the BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on “BPSC 71st Mains Admit Card 2026” on the home page

Step 3: Log in by providing your username and password

Step 4: Press ‘submit’ to access the admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card

Step 6: Print out the admit card

Direct link to download the e-admit card

BPSC 71st Mains E-Admit Card 2026: Important Guidelines for Applicants

Guidelines have been provided by the commission, which applicants need to adhere to:

• The electronic admit card can be accessed from the website from April 17 through the applicant’s login account page.

• The code of the test centre is provided in the admit card, while more information about the centre is found on the account page from April 22, 2026.

• An extra copy of the admit card should be printed out by the applicant and handed over to the invigilator at the time of examination.

• Access to the test centre will be allowed based on the reporting time stated on the hall ticket only.

• No admit cards will be dispatched via post.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any further updates related to the examination.

Direct link to check the official notification