BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025 Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final results of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), providing solace to thousands of applicants who had been awaiting the results. The official website of the commission has published the result.

The selection list, which has been made available in PDF format and includes the roll numbers and specifics of the chosen candidates, is available for candidates to review.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025: Exam conducted across Patna centres

The 70th CCE mains (written) exam was administered at 32 testing locations around Patna from April 25 to April 30, 2025. 20,034 applicants in all took the test. On December 16, 2025, the mains result was announced.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the BPSC's official webpage

Step 2: Visit the homepage's section on the most recent updates.

Step 3: To view the final results of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination, click the link.

Step 4: Launch the PDF document.

Step 5: Look up your name or roll number in the document.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025: Top rank holders

Shraddha Pandey secured Rank 1 with 593 marks.

Ayush Bijoy secured Rank 2 with 592 marks.

Shashank Gaurav secured Rank 3 with 592 marks.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025: Interview process completed

A total of 5,401 candidates who qualified in the Main Examination were called for the Personality Test/Interview.

The interviews were conducted before the preparation of the final merit list.

The final results were announced after the completion of the interview process.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2025: Next steps in recruitment

The appointment process for various administrative and government services will begin after the declaration of the final results.

Selected candidates will be allotted services and cadres according to their rank, preferences, and vacancy availability.