BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here

New Delhi: The result for the BPSC 67th Main result 2023 has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). According to the commission a total of 2,104 candidates have qualified for the next round i.e, (interview). Those candidates who have appeared in the BPSC 67th result 2023 can check the results through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The state's commission conducted the BPSC 67th written test 2023 on December 30, 31 and January 7 at exam centres in Patna.

The BPSC 67th result may be modified in case of any typing error, it said. Among the qualified candidates, 888 belong to the unreserved category, 203 from Economically Weaker Section category, 301 from Scheduled Caste (ST), 20 from Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 352 from OBC category.

As per the results, 25 visually handicapped were additionally declared successful under the provision of horizontal reservation payable on the basis of disability.

According to the commission, a total of 40 candidates belong to the category of grandson, granddaughter of freedom fighters of Bihar state. Of these candidates, 19 candidates have been successful in their respective category on the basis of merit. And 21 candidates have been declared successful on the basis of horizontal reservation.

