BPSC 67th Combined Prelims admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, find details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the BPSC 67th Prelims exam 2022 on Monday, April 25. All candidates who have applied for this exam can view and download their admit cards from the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th combined prelims examination will be conducted from May 8, 2022. The examination will commence from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Steps to download Amit Card:-

Visit the official website i.e BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims admit card link

Enter in your login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the next window

Verify the admit card and download it

Save and take printout for future reference

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:54 PM IST