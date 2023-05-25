After being at helm of Jai Hind for four decades, Principal Wadia retires

Principal Dr. Ashok Wadia, Jai Hind College, Mumbai | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Dr. Ashok Wadia, Principal of Jai Hind College is about to call it a day after a glorious 4 decades in the college. The Free Press Journal caught up with him on a hot Mumbai summer afternoon as he was busy firefighting typical admission issues at this time of the year.

He started as a lecturer and also established the Microbiology department thereby becoming the head of the department at Jai Hind. He was appointed the principal in 2012 and retired in April of 2023.

All through the interview, Dr. Wadia urged that he not be referred to as’Sir’ as he is human first and then the rest.



How did your career at Jai Hind College start?

Way back in 1981, I was interviewed at Jai Hind by a panel of interviewers from the science faculty. The panelists sat buried deep in their papers oblivious of the fact that I was waiting for the interview. I was new to this idea of interviews so I waited until I was asked to enter and have a seat. I was then asked questions on my research and I promptly gave them a theory on Algae that stunned them. I was asked to give in writing on a piece of paper vouching for my theory. I did.

That was the last interview taken for that post, I was told years later. I was selected. While I tried very hard to refuse and continue my research, here I am 42 years later a content educationist now refusing to retire!

What is it about teaching that inspires you?

I never took attendance in class, I wanted students to attend because they understood my lectures and were intrigued by my subject. I never gave homework either. My aim was to get their basics clear and push them to think by themselves to apply and implement when situations demanded. Bookworms never impressed me!

How do you remember your students and colleagues?

I believed I could only set an example and never give out orders. I wanted my co-workers to work for Jai Hind, not me. There was an organic healthy environment among us and we strived to maintain it.

I never missed a day of college in my 42 years, not even on a day when Mumbai shut down due to the rains. A student of mine knew I would still come to college and conduct classes. She traveled all the way from Thane and got stranded. I felt guilty but content at the same time. My students loved my lectures enough to beat any kind of odds.

A student from his batch of 1991, Ameeta Shah said “ Principal Wadia Sir is one of the most humble, honest, and dedicated people I have ever met. He ensured he instills all of his qualities in his students and due to that we all have been able to excel in our personal and professional lives. His selfless behavior and strong moral values are the primary reason for the success of his students and of Jai Hind College as a whole.”

Principal Wadia (centre) with batch of 1991, Microbiology Department | Special Arrangement

What are your post-retirement plans?

(He chuckled) You know, I always wanted to travel the world. But I will have to wait a few more years now before I can.

Jai Hind was Dr. Wadia’s first and last place of work and he proudly says so. He now works as the advisor to the college because evidently, the management cannot let go of him while they can still have him around.