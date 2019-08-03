Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019 for clerk, peon to release soon; here's how to check

Bombay High Court is soon going to declare a recruitment notification for the post of clerk and peon. There are about 204 vacancies available for the posts. Online application will be invited for the interested candidates.

The online application process will start soon though there is still no announcement regarding the recruitment. The online process will be done on its official website www.bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

The last date of online form filling is expected to be August 17, 2019. There are 128 vacancies are available for clerks and 76 for peons.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Go on to the official website www.bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Go on to the link Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019

Fill in your details

Enter the submit button