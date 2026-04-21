Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026 Released For 2,306 Posts At bombayhighcourt.nic.in; Screening Exam On April 26

Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026: The Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026 for the forthcoming screening exam has been formally announced by the Bombay High Court. Hall passes are now available for download on the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in, for those who applied for the positions of Clerk, Peon, Driver, Steno Lower, and Steno Higher. The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 2,306 posts in different departments. The date of the written screening exam is set for April 26, 2026.

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Peon admit card

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Clerk hall ticket

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Driver admission ticket

Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026: Exam Day Reporting Schedule

Reporting Time: 9:00 AM

Exam Start Time: 10:00 AM

Exam End Time: 11:00 AM

Duration: 1 hour

Note: Candidates must strictly follow the reporting schedule. Late entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.

Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

To download your driver, clerk, or peon admit card, simply follow these easy instructions. Before you start, make sure you have your login information on hand.

Step 1: Go to bombayhighcourt.nic.in, the official website of the Bombay High Court.

Step 2: Find the "Recruitment" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Locate and select the "Admit Card for Clerk, Driver, Peon Screening Test 2026" link.

Step 4: The login page will be displayed to you. Enter your password, login ID, and then Captcha Code

Step 5: Press the "Login" or "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026.

Step 7: Check every detail (date of birth, exam location, photo, and name).

Note: On the day of the test, download the PDF and print off at least two clear copies.

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Peon admit card

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Clerk hall ticket

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Driver admission ticket

Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026: Admit Card Instructions:

Candidates can download their hall tickets using the direct link provided.

It is recommended to download the admit card early to avoid server issues closer to the exam day.

Bombay High Court 2026: Clerk Exam Pattern

The screening test carries a total of 90 marks with 90 questions.

Subjects included: Marathi, English, General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Arithmetic, and Computer.

Marathi: 10 questions for 10 marks

English: 20 questions for 20 marks

General Knowledge: 10 questions for 10 marks

General Intelligence: 20 questions for 20 marks

Arithmetic: 20 questions for 20 marks

Computer: 10 questions for 10 marks

Duration: Around 50 minutes to 1 hour

Bombay High Court 2026: Peon Exam Pattern

Written Examination: 30 marks (minimum qualifying marks: 15)

Physical Ability & Special Qualification: 10 marks

Interview: 10 marks

Total selection is based on combined performance in all stages

Bombay High Court 2026: Driver Exam Pattern

Written Examination: 20 marks (minimum qualifying marks: 7)

Driving Test: 20 marks

Motor Vehicle Practical Test: 10 marks (minimum qualifying marks: 7)

Interview: 10 marks

Final selection depends on overall performance across all stages

Bombay High Court 2026: Exam day guidelines

Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving licence).

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Plan your travel in advance and verify the exam centre address mentioned on the admit card to avoid last-minute confusion.

Bombay High Court 2026: Selection Process

Screening Test: Initial stage to shortlist candidates for further rounds.

Shorthand Test (English & Marathi): Applicable for relevant posts to assess dictation and writing skills.

Typing Test (English & Marathi): Evaluates typing speed and accuracy.

Driving Test: Conducted for Staff-Car-Driver posts to assess practical driving skills.

Cleaning & Activeness Test: Specifically for Peon/Hamal/Farash posts.

Interview: Final stage to assess overall suitability of candidates.