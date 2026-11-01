Bombay Catholic Sabha Stages Silent Protest Over Sion Bridge Design, Demands Vehicular Access To School And Church |

Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha, along with Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and Church, Sion, organised a silent protest on Saturday against the design of the newly opened Sion bridge, alleging that it has obstructed vehicular access to the school and church premises.

Protesters Flag Restricted Access For Ambulances And Fire Engines

The protesters claimed that the bridge, built at an elevated height, has effectively denied vehicle access to the premises, causing inconvenience to students, parishioners and local residents. They also expressed concern that emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire engines, would be unable to enter the premises in case of an emergency.

The Sabha has demanded restoration of vehicular access to the school, which caters to thousands of students, and the removal of the skywalk, which it alleges has become an obstruction for pedestrians and students.

Hawkers Using LPG Cylinders And Kerosene Stoves Raise Fire Safety Concerns

The protesters also raised concerns over hawkers operating on the footpath outside the school and railway station. They alleged that some vendors use LPG cylinders and kerosene stoves for cooking, describing the practice as illegal and a potential fire hazard given the proximity to the school and railway station.

Among those who participated in the protest were Fr. Salvador D'Souza, Principal of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, and Fr. Tony D'Souza, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, along with citizens and students.

The protest was organised by the Bombay Catholic Sabha to press for corrective measures to address the concerns arising from the new bridge infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/