e-Paper Get App

Bomb squad at Bengaluru upscale pvt school after threat mail

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Bomb squad at Bengaluru upscale Pvt school after threat mail | File photo

Bengaluru: After receiving a threat via email, bomb squads and dog squads began a search of the National Hill View Public School in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, which is owned by D.K. Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Congress party.

According to police, the miscreants had sent threat mail to the school administration on Sunday. It was noted by the school staff when they returned to work on Monday and immediately they informed the police.

The students were shifted from Unit -1 wing to Unit-2 building wing. The parents of the school children panicked and gathered opposite the school premises. Ishwarya, the daughter of Shivakumar comforted the parents explaining to them that the situation was in control.

Araga Jnanedra, Home Minister stated that the police department has taken the development seriously as miscreants have targeted Bengaluru education institutions earlier with hoax bomb threats. "The police squad has reached the school and they are conducting inspections," he stated. "I have also asked to take action against miscreants," he stated.

Read Also
Bomb threat emails in Bhopal's school send through bots made by TN boy: MP Police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationBomb squad at Bengaluru upscale pvt school after threat mail

RECENT STORIES

Expenses for foreign visits by former Maharashtra CMs Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Devendra Fadnavis...

Expenses for foreign visits by former Maharashtra CMs Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Devendra Fadnavis...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai