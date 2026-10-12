Boeing Sukanya Aerospace Lab Inaugurated In Odisha's Bargarh To Promote STEM Education And Aviation Careers For Girls | Video | X / @Boeing_In

Bargarh: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday inaugurated the Boeing Sukanya Aerospace Lab in Bargarh, emphasising the importance of encouraging girls to pursue careers in science, technology, aviation and other emerging sectors.

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The Boeing Sukanya Programme aims to support the participation of girls in India's growing aviation sector by establishing STEM laboratories and providing experiential training in aviation, aeromodelling, science and technology. The initiative seeks to help young students explore career opportunities in aerospace and related fields.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Kambhampati said India was witnessing a significant transformation, with women and girls increasingly demonstrating their capabilities across diverse fields, including science, technology, sports, entrepreneurship, defence, aviation and public life.

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"India today is witnessing a remarkable transformation... Most encouragingly, women and girls are asserting their capabilities with confidence in science, technology, sports, entrepreneurship, defence, aviation, and public life," the Governor said.

He emphasised that women's empowerment extended beyond individual achievements to changing societal attitudes, expanding opportunities and inspiring future generations to pursue their ambitions without limitations.

"The journey is not merely about individual achievement. It is about changing mindsets, expanding horizons, and inspiring an entire generation to dream without limitations," he added.

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Describing the inauguration as a step towards Nari Shakti, Kambhampati said initiatives such as the aerospace laboratory could help nurture young girls and equip them with the skills and confidence needed to become future innovators and leaders.

"Today's inauguration is therefore a meaningful step towards Nari Shakti—towards nurturing, enabling, and empowering our daughters to become creators, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow. The word 'Sukanya' gives this initiative a special significance," he said.

The initiative aims to encourage greater participation of girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education while introducing them to aviation and aerospace through practical learning opportunities.

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