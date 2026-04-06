BMC Launches Pre-Primary Classes In Its CBSE Schools For First Time, Enrolling 5,573 Students

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched pre-primary classes in its Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated Mumbai Public Schools for the first time, marking a significant expansion in its education framework. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched pre-primary classes in its Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated Mumbai Public Schools for the first time, marking a significant expansion in its education framework. The initiative began with an enthusiastic entrance ceremony held across multiple schools in the city.

Official presence

Senior civic officials, including Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne, participated in welcoming students at different locations.

The data highlights the scale of this initiative. Across 19 CBSE-affiliated schools managed by BMC, a total of 142 pre-primary sections have been established, accommodating 5,573 students. In addition, there are 279 primary sections with 10,787 students currently enrolled.

School-wise numbers

At the school level, Rajawadi School in Ghatkopar has enrolled 360 pre-primary students, alongside 700 students from Classes 1 to 10 under the CBSE board. Similarly, Bhavani Shankar Marg School in Dadar has 270 students in pre-primary classes.

The Education Department has linked this expansion with ongoing initiatives such as Mission Admission and Mission Merit, aimed at improving enrollment and academic performance. Efforts to strengthen foundational learning are further supported by programs like ‘Mathematics Thursday,’ designed to increase student engagement in mathematics and science.

Officials believe that introducing pre-primary education within CBSE municipal schools will improve early childhood learning outcomes and create a stronger academic base for students, while also encouraging greater participation in the public education system.

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