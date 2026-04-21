BITSoM Convocation 2026: 51% Women Among 157 Graduates; 'Master Your Mind Before You Manage Others,' Says Smriti Irani

Mumbai, April 16, 2026: BITS School of Management (BITSoM) held its fourth annual convocation ceremony on April 16, 2026, awarding degrees to 157 students from the Class of 2026. The event brought together faculty, industry leaders, and families, with Smriti Irani attending as the chief guest.

Women made up 51% of the graduating cohort this year

Addressing the students, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, spoke about the importance of courage, adaptability, and empathy in navigating a rapidly changing world.

He stated that "Class of 2026, we’re moving into an age of abundance, an overwhelming abundance of information, tools, and capability. In a world where everyone has access to intelligence, the advantage will come from something else entirely: who has momentum. It takes three qualities: courage, versatility, and empathy. Courage creates momentum; it gets you moving even before the path is clear. Versatility ensures you are not anchored to what was but adaptable to what is and what is going to be. Empathy will determine whether others choose to move and work with you. The future most definitely will not be shaped by those who know the most. The future belongs to those who have the courage to choose, the versatility to adapt, and the empathy to connect.”

He further added that the future success would depend less on access to knowledge and more on the ability to take decisive action and build meaningful connections.

(From left to right) Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani; Shri Smriti Irani, Member of Parliament; Nanduri V. P. S. Anirudh, Valedictorian; Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani; and Prof. Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor of Operations, BITSoM. |

Speaking at the ceremony, Shri Smriti Irani, Member of Parliament, urged graduates to focus on self-discipline and continuous learning. She stated, “The biggest battle you will fight is the battle within your own mind. Your mind will either be your prison or will give you the power to surge ahead. It depends on you as to how you train your mind. Master your mind before you venture to manage others. Learn faster than the world changes. Learn, relearn, unlearn. For your degree is not the finish line; it is the starting point of the rest of your life’s experiences."

She further highlighted the importance of trust in leadership and said that professional success should be balanced with ethical conduct and fairness.

V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, encouraged students to remain connected to their institution and contribute to its growth. He emphasized the role of alumni in shaping institutions over time.

Dean Saravanan Kesavan spoke about the challenges of predicting the future in an uncertain global environment. Referring to disruptions such as pandemics and geopolitical shifts, he stressed the need for resilience alongside the use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

(From left to right) Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani; Shri Smriti Irani, Member of Parliament; Sushant Khandelwal, recipient of Chancellor's Award for all Round Excellence;Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani; and Prof Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor of Operations, BITSoM. |

Among student honors, Nanduri V. P. S. Anirudh was named valedictorian, while Sushant Khandelwal received the Chancellor’s Award for all-around excellence. The institution also announced nine students on the Dean’s Merit List and nine recipients of the Excellence Award.

Faculty members were recognized for teaching contributions, including A. Prabhu Venkatachalam for core courses, Prof Lil Mohan for electives, and Ratan Postwala for workplace-oriented courses.

Students from the graduating class also achieved success in international and national competitions. A team of five students won the Cornell University-hosted EMI Cornell Corning Case Competition, while another team placed in the top ten globally at the Harvard Global Case Competition. Kritika Kotecha was named one of the top 100 essayists at the St. Gallen Symposium in Switzerland.

Students also competed in national competitions organized by companies and institutions, including Tata Consumer, BCG, Cipla, TVS Credit, Grant Thornton, and Lupin.