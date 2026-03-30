BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking Window Closes Tomorrow: Book Now At admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

BITSAT 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will conclude the slot booking tomorrow at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in . Registered Candidates can proceed to booking for Session 1 and select the preferred examination date and time slot through the official website. The slot booking facility for registered candidates will remain available until Tomorrow. Candidates should make sure to complete the slot booking process by the deadline tomorrow to avoid automatic allocation.

Direct Link To Slot Booking

BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking: Steps to Book BITSAT 2026 Slot

Candidates can check out the steps for the BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking below:

Step 1: Go to admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the BITSAT slot booking link.

Step 3: Log in with application credentials such as username and password.

Step 4: Check the city allotment details.

Step 5: Select your preferred exam date and time.

Step 6: Confirm and save the booking details

BITSAT 2026 City Allotment: How to Check

Candidates should note that the city slip will include details such as the exam center address, date, and shift timings, which will be mentioned on the BITSAT admit card.

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official BITS admission website

Step 2: Click on the city intimation link

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password

Step 4: View and download the allotted exam city details

BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking: Admit Card

After the slot booking, the BITSAT 2026 will release the BITSAT 2026 admit card for Session 1 on April 10, 2026. Registered Candidates will be able to check the important details such as the exam center address, date, and shift time.