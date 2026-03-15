BITSAT 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow At 5 PM; Form Correction From March 18

BITSAT 2026 Registration: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, will close registration for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 tomorrow, March 16, 2026 at 5 PM, via the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. It is recommended that applicants finish the application process prior to the deadline.
Candidates with queries about the BITSAT 2026 application form can email the authorities at bitsat@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in. Applicants can also contact the helpline at 022-61087545. International candidates can contact the same support line at +91-22-61087545 for help with the application process.
BITSAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Last Date to Apply for Session 1 or Both Sessions: March 16, 2026
Application Form Correction Window: March 18 to March 20, 2026
Test City Allotment Announcement: March 26, 2026
Test Date and Slot Booking: March 27 to March 31, 2026
Hall Ticket Download (Session 1): April 5, 2026 until the exam date
BITSAT 2026 Online Test – Session 1: April 15 to April 17, 2026
Session 2 Schedule
Application Window for Session 2 Only: April 20 to May 2, 2026
Application Form Editing (Session 2): May 4 to May 6, 2026
Test Centre Allotment Announcement: May 12, 2026
Test Date and Slot Booking: May 13 to May 15, 2026
Hall Ticket Download (Session 2): May 20, 2026 until the exam date
BITSAT 2026 Online Test – Session 2: May 24 to May 26, 2026
Admission Process
Apply for Admission with Class 12 Marks and Programme Preferences: April 21 to June 1, 2026
Editing of Marks/Preferences in Application Form: June 3 to June 5, 2026
Admit List and Waitlist Announcement (Iteration 1): June 15, 2026
Last Date to Accept Offer and Pay Fee/Advance Fee: June 22, 2026
BITSAT 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Go to admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, the official BITS admissions website.
Step 2: Create an 8-digit Application Number (User ID) and Password by registering.
Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials and fill in personal, academic, and contact details.
Step 4: In the format specified, upload the necessary photo and signature.
Step 5: Choose your preferred test cities and exam session.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online through the available payment gateways.
Step 7: Submit the application form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
BITSAT 2026 Registration: Application Fees
Indian and Nepal Candidates
Only Session 1
Male: ₹3,600
Female: ₹3,100
Transgender: ₹3,100
Both Session 1 and Session 2
Male: ₹5,600
Female: ₹4,600
Transgender: ₹4,600
Dubai Test Centre
Only Session 1: ₹7,250
Both Sessions: ₹9,250
The application fee is nonrefundable and nontransferable.
BITSAT 2026 Registration: What’s Next?
The edit window will open from March 18–20, 2026 once the BITSAT 2026 Registration form has closed. The only fields that cannot be changed after registration are Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email Address, Gender, and Test City Preferences.