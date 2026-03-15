BITSAT 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow At 5 PM; Form Correction From March 18

BITSAT 2026 Registration: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, will close registration for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 tomorrow, March 16, 2026 at 5 PM, via the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. It is recommended that applicants finish the application process prior to the deadline.

Candidates with queries about the BITSAT 2026 application form can email the authorities at bitsat@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in. Applicants can also contact the helpline at 022-61087545. International candidates can contact the same support line at +91-22-61087545 for help with the application process.

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply for Session 1 or Both Sessions: March 16, 2026

Application Form Correction Window: March 18 to March 20, 2026

Test City Allotment Announcement: March 26, 2026

Test Date and Slot Booking: March 27 to March 31, 2026

Hall Ticket Download (Session 1): April 5, 2026 until the exam date

BITSAT 2026 Online Test – Session 1: April 15 to April 17, 2026

Session 2 Schedule

Application Window for Session 2 Only: April 20 to May 2, 2026

Application Form Editing (Session 2): May 4 to May 6, 2026

Test Centre Allotment Announcement: May 12, 2026

Test Date and Slot Booking: May 13 to May 15, 2026

Hall Ticket Download (Session 2): May 20, 2026 until the exam date

BITSAT 2026 Online Test – Session 2: May 24 to May 26, 2026

Admission Process

Apply for Admission with Class 12 Marks and Programme Preferences: April 21 to June 1, 2026

Editing of Marks/Preferences in Application Form: June 3 to June 5, 2026

Admit List and Waitlist Announcement (Iteration 1): June 15, 2026

Last Date to Accept Offer and Pay Fee/Advance Fee: June 22, 2026

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, the official BITS admissions website.

Step 2: Create an 8-digit Application Number (User ID) and Password by registering.

Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials and fill in personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 4: In the format specified, upload the necessary photo and signature.

Step 5: Choose your preferred test cities and exam session.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online through the available payment gateways.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply



BITSAT 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Indian and Nepal Candidates

Only Session 1

Male: ₹3,600

Female: ₹3,100

Transgender: ₹3,100

Both Session 1 and Session 2

Male: ₹5,600

Female: ₹4,600

Transgender: ₹4,600

Dubai Test Centre

Only Session 1: ₹7,250

Both Sessions: ₹9,250

The application fee is nonrefundable and nontransferable.

BITSAT 2026 Registration: What’s Next?

The edit window will open from March 18–20, 2026 once the BITSAT 2026 Registration form has closed. The only fields that cannot be changed after registration are Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email Address, Gender, and Test City Preferences.

Check Official Notification Here