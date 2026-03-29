BITSAT 2026 City Allotment Released At admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in;  Slot Booking Window Open Till March 31

BITSAT 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the BITSAT 2026 city allotment today on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the BITSAT 2026 exam can now proceed with slot booking for Session 1 and select the preferred examination date and time slot through the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The slot booking facility will remain available until March 31, 2026.

Direct Link To Slot Booking

BITSAT 2026 City Allotment: How to Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their city intimation slip:

Visit the official BITS admission website

Click on the city intimation link

Log in using the application number and password

View and download the allotted exam city details

The city allotment slip will only mention the exam city. Complete details, including the exact exam centre address, date, and shift timings, will be mentioned on the BITSAT admit card.

BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking: Key Details

The BITSAT 2026 slot booking process is carried out online, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam date and time; however, the exam centre cannot be chosen. Candidates should book their slots carefully, as changes may not be allowed after confirmation. If a candidate does not complete their slot booking by the deadline, the system will assign a date and time based on availability.

The city allotment slip will only mention the exam city, after which candidates can book a slot. Based on the preferences submitted and the availability of test systems, the authorities will allocate the exam centres. Complete details, including the exact exam centre address, exam date, and shift timings, will be available on the BITSAT admit card, which is scheduled to be released on April 10 for the Session 1 exam.

BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking: Steps to Book BITSAT 2026 Slot

Step 1: Visit admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the BITSAT slot booking link.

Step 3: Log in with application credentials.

Step 4: Check the city allotment details.

Step 5: Select the preferred exam date and time.

Step 6: Confirm and save the booking details

BITSAT 2026 Slot Booking: Admit Card

The BITSAT 2026 admit card for Session 1 is set to be released on April 10, 2026. Candidates will be able to download it with their login credentials. The hall ticket will include important information such as the exam center address, date, and shift times.

Candidates should complete the slot booking process by the deadline to avoid automatic allocation.