BITSAT 2023 registration date closes today; Apply at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2023 registration date closes today | BITS, PIlani

Mumbai: The Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani registration process ends today, April 9. Interested candidates can submit their forms on bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2023 exam will be held in two sessions – Session 1 and 2.

The session 1 exam will begin from May 22 to May 26.

The session 2 exam will be held from June 18 to June 22.

Candidates can appear in both sessions or any one of them.

Direct link to apply

Read the instructions carefully before jumping into application form.

To check BITS, Pilani Brochure for AY 2023-24, Click here

Application Fee

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of Rs. 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 4400 (for a female candidate)."

A candidate who opts to appear once (Session 1 or Session 2), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate).

If a candidate who opts to appear in Session - only chooses then to apply separately to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500 (for a female candidate).

If you choose Dubai as a test center for Session-1 only, then the application fee for both male and female candidates will be INR 7000.

However, if the candidate wants to appear for both the sessions in Dubai, then the prescribed fee will be INR 9000 for both male and female candidates.

*The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

BITSAT-2023 Test Format:

Each session of BITSAT-2023 will be of 3 hours duration (without break), comprising the following 4 parts:

Part I : Physics

Part II : Chemistry

Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning

Part IV : Mathematics or Biology (For BPharm candidates)

Requirements to fill Form

While applying for the BITSAT exam, candidates will have to send scanned images of their photograph and signature only in jpg or jpeg format. The photo size needs to be between 50 KB and 100 KB, while the signature image should be between 10 KB and 50 KB.

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2023:

Go to the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.

Search and click on the link ‘BITSAT 2023’ on the home page.

Then register yourself on the website to generate login credentials.

Login and fill out the application form.

Upload all the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form, save and download it as a PDF file.

Take a printout of the BITSAT 2023 form.