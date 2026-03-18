BITS Pilani To Close BITSAT 2026 Applications Tomorrow At 5 PM; Direct Link To Apply Here

BITSAT 2026 Registration: The BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 Registrations will be concluded by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, tomorrow at 5 PM. Candidates must complete the application form before the deadline on the official website.

While completing the registration form, candidates should note that certain details cannot be edited, such as the name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email Address, Gender, and Test City Preferences. Make sure to add the accurate entry of all this data.

Candidates can email the authorities at bitsat@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in with any questions they may have regarding the BITSAT 2026 application form. The helpline number for applicants is 022-61087545. For assistance with the application process, candidates from other countries can call the same support line at +91-22-61087545.

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Starting date for application: 15 December 2025

Last date for online submission: 19 March 2026

Edit start date: 21 March 2026

Edit end date: 22 March 2026

BITSAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for registration:

Step 1: Visit the BITS official website at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in .

Step 2: Create an 8-digit Application Number (User ID) and Password by registering. After successful registration, you will receive a User ID and Password to the registered Mobile number and Email ID.

Step 3: Log in using the same credentials and fill in personal and academic details in the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents, such as a signature and photograph, as per the specifications given.

Step 5: Choose the preferred test cities and exam session.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online through the payment gateways.

Step 7: Submit the application form and save it for future use

Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Application Fees

The Application fees for both the sessions are as follows:

Indian and Nepal Candidates

Only Session 1

Male: ₹3,600

Female: ₹3,100

Transgender: ₹3,100

Both Session 1 and Session

Male: ₹5,600

Female: ₹4,600

Transgender: ₹4,600

Dubai Test Centre

Only Session 1: ₹7,250

Both Sessions: ₹9,250

Candidates should note that the application fee is nonrefundable and nontransferable.

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Image Upload Requirements

Photograph:

File format: JPG/JPEG

File size: 50 KB to 100 KB

Signature:

File format: JPG/JPEG

File size: 10 KB to 100 KB