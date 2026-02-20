BITS Pilani Introduces Full Tuition Scholarship For Top 500 BITSAT Rankers From 2026–27

BITS Pilani: In a major change in its admission process, BITS Pilani has announced tuition-blind admissions for the top 500 rankers of BITSAT, from the 2026-27 academic year onwards.

This means that students who rank in the top 500 in BITSAT and come from the required income background will be awarded a tuition scholarship for all four years of their undergraduate course.

The support will be built directly into the admission offer, students will not have to apply separately for financial aid after enrolling.

University officials described the decision as a step towards ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent meritorious students from choosing BITS. The project has been made possible by increased contributions from alumni and by the institution's investment. Over time, the institute hopes to develop the model further and eventually become tuition-blind for all students.

Commenting on the development, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, said the institute has consistently invested in scholarships, but this marks a defining moment. “If you have the talent, money should not come in the way. We will keep expanding this year on year until we can make BITS fully tuition blind for every admission,” he said.

BITS Pilani: Eligibility for scholarship

Must be among the top 500 BITSAT rankers

Annual family income up to ₹20 lakh

Must maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at the allotted campus to continue receiving the benefit

BITS Pilani: Scholarship details

Full tuition fee waiver for four years

Scholarship is part of the admission offer; no separate application required

BITS Pilani: How to apply

Appear for BITSAT and secure a rank within the top 500

Complete the regular admission process through the official admissions portal

Provide required income documents as specified by the institute

Further details are expected to be released on the university’s official admissions website.