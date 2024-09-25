Biometric Attendance, Criminal Background Check Mandated For Law Students

Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released a comprehensive announcement outlining a number of new regulatory initiatives designed to promote openness and morality in the legal industry. Law schools have been asked by the Bar Council of India to put in place a number of regulatory measures as soon as possible. These regulations are applicable to all Centres of Legal Education (CLEs), including law colleges and universities.

These include CCTV monitoring at the institutions, a system to verify students' criminal records, attendance compliance, and student statements about their academic goals and employment status.

Stringent attendance standards

As per the Rule 12 of the BCI Rules of Legal Education, CLEs are responsible for implementing stringent attendance standards. It is necessary to notify the BCI of any disparities pertaining to employment or attendance.

The BCI requires that biometric attendance systems be used in all CLEs to guarantee the accuracy of attendance records. The purpose of these systems is to offer a clear and dependable way to monitor student attendance. CCTV camera installation is also mandated by the BCI in classrooms and other key sections of the organisation. These cameras' footage needs to be kept for at least a year in order to provide time for any necessary verification or inquiry.

Academic integrity

The requirement that forbids law students from concurrently pursuing another regular degree has been reiterated by the BCI. This step guarantees that students stay totally concentrated on their LLB coursework. A student may lose their final academic credentials if it is discovered that they are enrolled in another academic program without the required authorisation.

Students are required to disclose not only their academic integrity but also their work status. According to the BCI, students cannot work in any capacity while enrolled in an LLB degree unless their employer has granted them a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Refusals in this domain may also result in the withholding of degrees.

Background check

To guarantee that those pursuing legal careers have a spotless criminal history students have to disclose any FIRs, convictions, and acquittals that have been made against them. Inaccurate information submission could have major repercussions, such marksheets or final degrees being withheld.