Billabong High International School launches New Primary School Curriculum

Mumbai: In line with a value system of fostering a love for learning, Billabong High International School (BHIS) is set to launch an all-new curriculum for the primary school called BHIS 2.0.

The BHIS 2.0 Curriculum was conceived on the basis of the 4 basic pillars: conceptual thinking, social-emotional learning, 21st-century skills, and survey-based learning.

This curriculum will transform the way 'Primary Schoolers' learn and understand concepts. Students from Grade 1 to Grade 8 will experience this new curriculum in the upcoming academic year 2022-2023.

Vaishali Sharma, Head, K12 Curriculum Development, Lighthouse Learning Pvt Ltd, said, "I strongly believe that learners should have active participation in learning and must take ownership. An ideal curriculum succeeds in activating learners' curiosity. This exactly reflects in our curriculum which is based on Enquiry-Based Learning, Design Thinking, and an innovative approach to problem-solving. We focus more on the why's than what and how."

Additionally, she said that the curriculum also includes implicit academic, social, and cultural messages for children in the form of Social- Emotional Learning (SEL) that not only have a long-term effect on learners but also empower them academically, professionally, and socially.

Commenting on the launch of the new curriculum, Rahul Deshpande, CEO, K12 Division, Lighthouse Learning Pvt Ltd, said, "The future is full of opportunities. We are in the digital age and now is the time to equip our children with the right tools and resources to be independent and confident adults. Everything we do at Billabong High International School is directed at constantly aiding children 'how to think' v/s 'what to think'. We want our children to be able to creatively assess situations, analyze data and build insights and come up with their own creative solutions to the challenges that we may put up before them."

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:45 PM IST