Bihar Universities Directed To Launch Mission-Mode Drive To Clear Long-Pending Degree Backlog | file pic

Patna: State-run universities in Bihar have been directed to distribute pending degrees to students who have successfully completed their courses on a mission-mode, according to a letter issued by the Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

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In the letter to vice-chancellors of all varsities, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Dipak Kumar Singh said the issue is a serious concern as the delay in handing over degrees adversely affects students' higher education opportunities, employment prospects, and overall career progression.

"It has been observed that a substantial number of grievances received at Lok Bhavan pertain to the non-issuance and pendency of degrees of students who have successfully completed their courses. All universities are directed to distribute pending degrees to students who have successfully completed their courses and to undertake a special drive to clear the backlog in a mission-mode manner," it said.

All universities are directed to accord printing and distribution of degrees the highest priority, it added.

The varsities were also directed to furnish detailed information regarding the status of degree printing and distribution.

"The information should be submitted in Excel format via email by 1st July 2026. The data should cover the period from 2010 to 2024 and include separate details for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses," it said.

The letter also directed the universities to constitute a dedicated 'degree monitoring cell' to regularly supervise the progress of degree printing and distribution, identify bottlenecks, and ensure the timely clearance of all pending cases.

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